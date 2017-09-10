TRAVEL: A23 closed at Hickstead following collision

The A23 northbound at Hickstead has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision, according to police.

According to traffic reports, a car has rolled over causing queueing traffic between the A2300 and the A272 Cowfold Road.

In a Tweet, Sussex Police confirmed the incident and said: “The A23 Northbound temporarily closed at Hickstead to allow for recovery of a vehicle following accident.

“Please find alternative route.”