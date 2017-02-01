TRAVEL UPDATE: A23 cleared after accident

All lanes of the A23 have reopened following an accident at Handcross earlier this morning.

Police said the car spun on the northbound carriageway of the A23 at Handcross Hill and hit the central reservation at around 6.15am.

The driver was unhurt, no other vehicle was involved and the road was cleared again by 7.50am, police added.

The northbound carriageway was blocked with severe delays around the junction following the incident.

Traffic is now moving normally.

