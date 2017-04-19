Two people dead following single-vehicle crash, police confirm

Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash on the A281 Brighton Road near Lower Beeding on Tuesday (April 18), police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “It happened at around 10.45pm and involved a black Vauxhall Meriva travelling south which left the road and crashed into a private garden some 200 metres north of the A281’s junction with Picts Lane. No other vehicle was involved.

“The driver, a 25-year-old woman, and her passenger, a man in his late teens, were both declared dead at the scene. Their bodies were taken to the East Surrey Hospital, Redhill.

“Police, fire and ambulance attended and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance was also deployed. Roads around the scene were closed until around 5.40am on Wednesday (April 19).

“Anyone who saw what happened or who may have noticed the car being driven shortly beforehand is asked to contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, via email at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Waddington.”

