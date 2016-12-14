UPDATE: A23 Crawley Avenue shut as ambulance treat driver after collision

The A23 Crawley Avenue near Ifield roundabout is shut following a one vehicle collision, a Sussex Police spokerson has confirmed.

Ambulances are on the scene treating the driver, whose injuries are unknown at this time, the spokesperson said.

Police were called at 10.52am to reports of a collision near Ifield Community College on Crawley Avenue, confirmed the spokesperson.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area if possible.

Two fire crews from Crawley and one from Shalford are at the scene, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

More to follow.

