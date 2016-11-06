UPDATE: A24 reopened after car overturned

Police have reopened the A24 at Ashington after a ‘single vehicle road traffic collision’ this morning (November 6).

Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 11.59am (November 6) to reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson said: “The single vehicle road traffic collision occurred just north of the Washington roundabout on the southbound carriageway.

“Police were called at 11.59am to an overturned vehicle between Buckbarn crossroads and in West Grinstead and the B2133 junction in Ashington.”

Sussex Police confirmed on Twitter that the A24 was clear.

