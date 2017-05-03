UPDATE: Air ambulance called to ‘serious collision’

Emergency services are dealing with a serious collision involving a motorbike and two cars, according to police. which happened on Gatwick Road, Crawley, just before 8.15am on Wednesday (3 May).

Gatwick Road and Manor Road have been closed in both directions, according to police.

Officers said: “The air ambulance has landed and there are no other details available at this time.”

Drivers and bus passengers heading north towards Manor Royal from Hazelwick Tesco Extra could only watch as paramedics performed CPR on someone in the middle of the road.

A fire engine, several police cars and teams of paramedics were all on the scene from around 8am.

One bus passenger said: “We can see paramedics trying to save someone’s life while loads of emergency vehicles whizz pass. I hope they’ll be ok.

“I’m only going to meet friends, but there are school pupils and commuters caught up in the queues, as well as several air cabin crew anxious to catch flights.

“We’ve been at a standstill for about half an hour. Traffic must be all the way down to Three Bridges station by now.”