UPDATE: Driver hospitalised following collision

A driver has been taken to hospital following a collision on a major road near Horsham.

According to Sussex Police, the lorry shed its load on the A24 Rusper Road at just after 2.30pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson confirmed that a driver was injured and taken to hospital but added that there are no further details on their condition at this time.

The road was blocked westbound between the Rusper Road junction and Great Daux roundabout, but police said it was cleared at 5.30pm.

There have been reports of another accident on Rusper Road which has closed the road in both directions, and that the air ambulance has been called. Sussex Police was unable to confirm these reports.

The air ambulance has been contacted for more information.

