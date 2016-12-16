UPDATE: Four car collision blocks A23

A collision involving four cars has caused tailbacks on the A23.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at around 7.30am following reports of the collision, but that on arrival it was clear no-one was hurt.

The four vehicles were travelling northbound. Drivers exchanged registration details and continued their journey, police said.

The collision caused two-mile tailbacks on the A23, with the traffic being compounded by the rush hour.

Currently, the A23 before Hickstead is partially blocked and there is queuing traffic northbound.

There is also congestion to Albourne Junction.

