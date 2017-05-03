UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after Crawley crash

Police have confirmed a motorcyclist died at the scene of this morning’s collision between a motorbike and two cars in Crawley.

Police said they were called to Gatwick Avenue just before 8.15am on Wednesday (May 3).

Paramedics and the air ambulance were also called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the motorcyclist sadly died at the scene. The drivers of the two cars involved, a Vauxhall and a Mercedes, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Oakenfield.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed crews were sent to the scene.

He said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service following reports of an RTC involving a motorbike at approximately 8.15am today.

“Sadly despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene the motorcyclist died at the scene.”

Gatwick Road and Hazelwick Road have reopened following the collision.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.