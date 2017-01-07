UPDATE: Rescue after car suspended above water near Gatwick

Two people have been rescued after a car was found 10ft down an embankment suspended above a waterway following a collision, a fire service spokesperson confirmed.

The fire service were called at 5.27pm yesterday (Friday, January 7) after a road collision occurred just off the A23 at Gatwick, between Gatwick Rail and city place, the spokesperson confirmed.

The A23 Southbound was temporarily closed while the incident was being dealt with.

A man and a woman were inside the car, which was left suspended ten foot down the bank over water, the spokesperson said.

A technical rescue team were sent by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service along with an appliance from Crawley, a heavy rescue team from Crawley and an appliance from Surrey, said the spokesperson.

The people were rescued and the car was stabilised, confirmed the spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that paramedics and an ambulance attended.

