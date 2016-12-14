UPDATE: Road reopened after A23 Crawley Avenue collision

The A23 Crawley Avenue near Ifield roundabout has reopened following a single car collision, a Sussex Police spokerson has confirmed.

The driver, who was extricated from the car by the fire service, has been taken to East Surrey hospital, the spokesperson said.

The road had been closed while emergency services attended, with drivers warned to avoid the area.

An ambulance treated the driver at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Police had been called at 10.52am to reports of a one car collision near Ifield Community College on Crawley Avenue, confirmed the spokesperson.

Two fire crews from Crawley and one from Shalford were in attendance, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

