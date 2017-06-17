UPDATE: Two remain in hospital after Hassocks collision

Two people injured in a two vehicle road traffic collision in Hassocks on Saturday (June 17) remain in hospital, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Emergency services were called out to reports of a collision in Keymer Road, in Hassocks, at 2.27pm (June 17).

Two people were rescued by emergency services. Picture: Eddie Howland

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “One person suffered serious injuries in the two vehicle road traffic collision.

“It appears that one of the drivers suffered a medical episode and had to be removed by being cut out of the vehicle by the fire service. “Recovery was completed at 4.20pm and officers left the scene shortly after.”

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at 2.30pm.

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “In total, we sent three ambulance crews and three paramedic cars to the scene.

“The crews included a critical care paramedic.

“A number of patients were discharged at the scene but two were taken to hospital.

“A woman aged approximately 40 suffered from injuries including back pain and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“A second patient was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Crews left the scene at 3.40pm.”

A fire spokesman said: “We sent one engine from Burgess Hill, one from East Sussex and also our heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“On arrival, two people were trapped.

“One was released by the ambulance crews and the second had to be cut out by the fire service using specialist equipment.

“Fire crews remained on the scene until 3.30pm.”