UPDATED: A272 reopens following lorry fire

The A272 has been reopened following a lorry fire earlier this morning (October 24) which caused long delays.

The A272 Cowfold Road in Bolney was blocked and there was queueing traffic in both directions between Bolney Cross and the Spronkett’s Lane junction.

The incident was in the roadworks area.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after 9am, where an articulated lorry, believed to be carrying sand was on fire.

Claire Bird, media and communications manager at West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed the trailer on the lorry had set on fire and this was ‘accidental’.

No injuries have been reported and firefighters left the scene at 10.20am.

Sussex Police confirmed the road was temporarily closed until after 11am.

