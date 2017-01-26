Witness appeal after cyclist sustains head injuries in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a cyclist in Crawley on Monday (January 23).

According to police, the collision occurred on the A23 at the roundabout with Old Brighton Road South at around 5pm.

The cyclist, a 34-year-old woman from Crawley, was riding a white Boardman bike. She was taken to hospital with a head injury but has since been discharged, police have said.

Officers said the driver of the silver Chrysler, a 57-year-old local man, remained at the scene and did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 934 of 23/1.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.