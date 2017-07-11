TRAVEL: Accident closes road outside Crawley Hospital

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident outside Crawley Hospital.

West Green Drive has been closed both ways due to the accident which involved one car at Town Barn Road, outside Crawley Hospital, according to reports.

More to follow.

