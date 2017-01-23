TRAVEL ALERT: Burst main covers road in icy water

Drivers are being warned to avoid using a Crawley road after a mains burst covered an area in icy water this morning (Monday January 23).

The main has burst in Martyrs Avenue.

Crawley Police said the road remains open and will be closed later today for repairs. In the meantime road users are being asked to avoid the area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.