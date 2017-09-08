TRAVEL ALERT: Crashes causing delays on major roads

Long delays are being reported along two major roads due to several crashes this morning (Friday September 8).

The A272 Cowfold Road in Bolney has been partially blocked southbound at the junction with A23 due to two separate collisions, the fire service said.

The crashes, involving two vans and three cars, have taken place 300m apart and crews are currently at the scene.

No-one is believed to be trapped in the vehicles.

Traffic is moving slowly between Bolney and Hickstead.

Delays are also being reported on the A23 at Gatwick Airport following a crash earlier this morning.

Two cars collided on the roundabout near the junction with Northway at about 4am.

The crash has been cleared but a backlog of traffic on the M23 is still causing delays.