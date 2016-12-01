TRAVEL ALERT: Major signal fault in Balcombe tunnel causes train chaos

A ‘serious signal fault’ in Balcombe tunnel earlier this morning (December 1) has caused major delays between Three Bridges and Brighton, a spokesman from Southern Rail has confirmed.

Network Rail are currently on site attempting to fix the fault and delays are expected to be an hour and some services will be cancelled, the spokesman said.

Major distruption is expected on the Brighton mainline and due to congestion caused by the signalling fault, Gatwick Express trains have been cancelled until 2.30pm.

Southern Rail has informed customers on social media site, Twitter, that tickets are being accepted by Thameslink, Gatwick Express, South West Trains, Southeastern services and Great Western trains.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There is major disruption on the Brighton mainline due to the major signal fault, a spokesman from Southern Rail confirmed

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/