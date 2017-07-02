TRAVEL: Final day at Goodwood and disruption on the trains

There is queueing traffic on the A27 around Chichester on the final day of action at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed.

Westbound on the A27 there are queues from Nyton to Halnaker and eastbound traffic looks heavy between the Whyke and Bognor roundabouts, through Chichester and on roads around Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Elsewhere there appear to be no reports of any major incidents on the roads across Sussex (as of 9am).

On the trains, an amended timetable is in place with a ban on overtime work for drivers affecting some services.

Check the live trains here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.