TRAVEL NEWS: Accident on A23 in Sayers Common

Police are at the scene of an accident on the A23 in Sayers Common.

A police spokesman confirmed one car was involved in the accident, which happened southbound on the A23 after 3.15pm today (April 9).

She said: “The car had suffered a tyre blowout. It is now off the carriageway and no injuries have been reported.”

Some delays are expected following the accident.

More to follow.

