TRAVEL NEWS: Rail delays expected all weekend

Major engineering work this weekend will see services to and from London Victoria disrupted on both Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25.

The work is taking place between Balham and Selhurst and means many journeys will be diverted to and from London Blackfriars and London Bridge.

Replacement busses are operating in some areas.

Southern tickets will be accepted on tube services between London Bridge, London Blackfriars and London Victoria, the company said.

The roads currently look clear across most of East and West Sussex this morning.

