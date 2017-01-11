TRAVEL NEWS: Two-van crash causes severe delays near Gatwick

Delays are expected on the M23 and M25 near Gatwick Airport following an accident involving two vans and a rolling road-block earlier this morning (January 11).

Queuing traffic has been reported on both the M23 northbound between junction nine and junction seven on the M25 following the earlier incident.

Congestion is also expected in junction ten of the A2011 in Crawley.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.