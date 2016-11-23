Treats on offer this weekend for customers at new Crawley store

A new DFS store officially opened its doors for the first time on Saturday with Crawley mayor Raj Sharma cutting the official ribbon.

And there will be more celebrations this weekend with special entertainment and treats in store for customers.

DFS is continuing its charity partnership with the British Heart Foundation where customers can have their old sofa collected for free by the charity when they buy a new one from DFS. More than £10m has been raised to date and 65,000 items of furniture have been given a new lease of life.

Store manager Tina Tovee said: “We couldn’t be happier after the success of our opening in Crawley; it’s a fantastic location and the store will be a great addition to the local retail landscape.”