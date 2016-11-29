Tributes paid to ‘popular’ couple after fatal crash

Tributes have been paid to a young couple who were killed in a road traffic collision in Arundel on November 17.

Chloe Richardson, 20, of Romans Way, Billingshurst and Daniel Eldergill, 21, of Browns Lane, Storrington, died when their car left the road and collided with a tree on the A284 London Road, Arundel.

Chloe worked at Anjels Hair and Beauty Salon, in Crawley, and was described as an ‘incredibly popular’ member of the team.

Owner Joyce Bailey said: “Chloe was an instant hit with us and I hired her on the spot with no reservations.

“She had just started to blossom as a hairdresser and her cheeky, fun loving personality had started to shine through. An incredibly popular member of our team, she was loved by both staff and clients and her loss has devastated us.

“She will be sadly missed by us all.”

Daniel Eldergill had, until recently, worked at The White Hart pub, in Stopham Road, Pulborough.

Owner of the pub Martyn Brand said: “We are completely shocked and saddened over what has happened.

“Dan was a vibrant member of the team and was very popular here at the White Hart.

“Myself and all the staff send our love to both Dan and Chloe’s families and friends at this tragic time.”