TV star congratulates Crawley youngsters after raising £22,000 for charity

Students from a popular Crawley club have been treated to a special visit from a television star.

Reality star and musician Peter Andre popped down to Kung Fu Schools last week to congratulate pupils who managed to raise more than £22,000 in just one event for his charity in October.

Hundreds of pupils took part in a sponsored board break which raised funds for The Peter Andre Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

The martial arts group is based in Crawley and pupils were congratulated by Peter at a special ceremony recently.

As well as getting to hand over the cheque to the former I’m a Celebrity contestant, youngsters were also awarded with trophies for the amount of money they raised.

Paul Hawkes, chief instructor, said: “We use board breaking because not only is it a clear physical challenge it also shows the students that they need to focus, show determination and they can break through barriers, not just wooden ones.

“As well as raising money for Cancer Research UK the children had a real sense of achievement. Lots of the parents commented on how their son or daughter had improved in confidence and felt proud of what they’d achieved.”

Peter also gave out anti-bullying wristbands to each youngster who attended, a cause both the celebrity and the martial arts school fully support.

Kung Fu Schools has been supporting the The Peter Andre Foundation for the past three years and has raised more than £67,000.

Peter set up the charity in 2013 after losing his brother, Andrew to cancer. It works with Cancer Research UK to raise awareness and funds.

Paul added: “Quite a few of our students have also lost loved to ones to cancer, so there’s always great support throughout the schools with hundreds of students doing what they can to help raise money for this great cause.”

Peter is a partner in the Kung Fu Schools franchise and is also a student at the school.

He has been training to get his black belt since 2009 but has not been able to train as much this year due to other commitments.

You can donate by visiting https://donation.cancerresearchuk.org/peter-andre-fund