Twilight Christmas Market returns to Tilgate Park:

After huge success last Christmas, a magical Twilight Christmas Market is happening once again at Tilgate Park in Crawley tomorrow (Saturday November 26) from 3 until 7pm.

Set amongst the stunning back drop of Tilgate Park, The Twilight Christmas Market will bring together dozens of local arts and crafts artists and designers as well as local entertainment and even Santa will be there, arriving at 3.30pm.

Taking place by the Tilgate Nature Centre, the four hour event offers mulled wine, BBQ from Tilgate Bakery, art and craft demonstrations with a raffle to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Sukhbeer Dryden, owner of Tilgate’s Sew’n’Beads is the event organiser and says: “We are incredibly excited to bring a host of local talent together for one big event on the 26th of November.

“With Christmas around the corner, it is a great chance for people to pick up a unique gift for loved ones whilst supporting local small businesses and raising money for two great causes.

“We have over 40 stalls confirmed as well as mulled wine, food, amazing entertainment even a model train ride as well as Santa arriving to give out gifts. It’s back for another year at Tilgate Park.”

