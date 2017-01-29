Two fifths of adults failing to get enough exercise

Nearly two fifths of adults are not getting enough activity into their week.

Statistics released by Sport England, run by the Department for Culture Media and Sport, found 39.3 per cent of adults are failing to get the minimum recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week needed to stay healthy.

Of these figures 25.6 per cent are also not active for 30 minutes a week or more and a further 13.7 per cent are only active between 30 and 149 minutes a week.

Living Streets, the UK charity for everyway walking, is encouraging more people to swap four wheels for two feet for short journeys to help achieve their 150 minutes, stay healthy and reduce the risk of preventable illness.

Tim Fitches, impact and evaluation manager at Living Streets, said: “The findings show that walking plays a large part in the lives of people who are active. They also show that walking stands to offer a lot to people who want to try and fit more activity into their lives in an easy and achievable way.

“By making small changes to our daily routines – skipping a stop on public transport, walking to the local shops or parking further away – we can reduce the risk of significant health issues including heart disease, cancer, depression and type 2 diabetes as well as getting fitter and happier in the process.”

