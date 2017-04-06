Two Lloyds Bank branches set to close

Lloyds Bank branches in Three Bridges and Horley are set to close later this year, it has been revealed.

The branches join a list of 100 branches that the bank sets to close between July and October.

Due to the closures there will be a net reduction of 325 staff, who were told about the plan yesterday morning (April 5), a Lloyds spokesman said.

Lloyds said the closures were the result of ‘fewer branch transactions’.

A Lloyds spokesman said: “Our branches will continue to play a vital role in our multi-channel approach to meeting the full range of customer needs, and we expect to continue to have the biggest branch network in the UK.”

The closures are among a programme of 400 branch closures already announced in principle.

They are also among the 9,000 staff whose job cuts were previously announced.

Some 54 Lloyds branches will be affected, alongside 24 Bank of Scotland and 22 Halifax branches.

Last month RBS and NatWest announced the closure of 158 branches across the UK, and in January HSBC announced a further 62 closures.

The trade union Unite, which represents many bank workers, called for an end to the process.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: “The continuous stream of branch closures announced by the UK’s retail bank branches appears to show no signs of ending.

“The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.”

Last week Lloyds revealed plans to shrink hundreds of branches in size, while opening several new flagship centres.

The spokesman said the bank will be left with 1,950 branches by the end of the year – still the largest network of any UK high street bank.

What do you think about the branch closures? Get in touch and tell us via crawleyobserver@jpress.co.uk.

