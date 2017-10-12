Two roads blocked following deer crashes

Two major roads have been blocked this morning (October 12) following two separate crashes involving deer.

The A281 Brighton Road, in Mannings Heath, has been partially blocked after a car and a deer collided.

The crash has taken place at the junction with Church Road.

Police are at the scene and slow traffic is being reported between Horsham and Cowfold.

Another crash involving a car and a deer has been reported on the A29 London Road near Fontwell.

The collision has blocked the road at the junction with Mill Road.

Delays are being reported.