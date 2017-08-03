Two taken to hospital after car flips in crash

Two people were rushed to hospital after car flipped in a crash.

An ambulance and a paramedic car attended the collision in Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, just before 2pm on Friday (July 28).

An Air Ambulance helicopter was also called and landed in a nearby field.

The ambulance service said a woman, who was a passenger in the car, was trapped in the vehicle.

She was freed and was treated at the scene for leg and chest injuries before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A man, who was driving the car, was able to free himself from the vehicle.

He too was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for further checks.

Firefighters and police also attended the incident.