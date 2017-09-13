UPDATE: 1000 hay bales alight as firefighters battle large barn fire

Around 1000 bales of hay are currently alight as firefighters continue to fight a large blaze at a village farm.

Six crews have been called to the fire which broke out in a 20 metre by 30 metre barn along Ditchling Road, Ditchling, just before 7pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said 400 square bales, 500 signage bales and 100 hay bales were currently alight.

Five water jets and two hose reels are being used to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still at the scene and the barn is still ‘very much alight’, the spokesman added.

More to follow.