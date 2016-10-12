UPDATE: A23 clear following collisions

Police are attending an ongoing situation on the A23 at Handcross, where one lane is currently blocked.

Officers were called to the scene at 7.22am today near the junction with the B2110 to a report of a collision on the A23 northbound, police say.

The number of vehicles involved and details of any injuries are not yet known, according to police.

A statement from Highways England on Twitter detailed multiple collisions.

Haywards Heath Fire service said traffic is queuing back to the A272 and advise members of the public to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.