UPDATE: A23 closed after vehicle overturns

Part of the A23 has been closed following after a vehicle overturned, according to police.

Police were called at 12.02pm today after a vehicle overturned on the A23 southbound in Crawley, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

Fire and ambulance services are on scene, the spokesperson confirmed, and no injuries have been reported.

Crawley Police reported on their Twitter account that the A23 is closed between Gossops Drive and Cheals Roundabout.

They advise members of the public to avoid the area.

