UPDATE: A24 closed following multi-vehicle crash

The A24 Horsham bypass has been closed northbound following a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon (November 10).
Police, firefighters and ambulance crews along with members of the Air Ambulance are currently attending the collision at the junction with A264, heading towards Crawley.
Officers have closed the road and are advising divers to find alternative routes.
