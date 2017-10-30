UPDATE: A24 to be closed for rush-hour

Engineers will have to resurface part of the A24 and it will not be open in time for the start of rush-hour, West Sussex Highways has confirmed.

Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways have been closed after an accident involving a lorry and its trailer in the early hours of this morning.

The incident saw more than a mile-and-a-half of the carriageways covered in diesel, forcing them to close northbound, between the junction of the B2133 in Ashington and the B2135 in Partridge Green, and southbound, between the Buck Barn crossroads and Dial Post.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We will have to resurface a total of 3,000 square metres of the north and southbound carriageways.

“We had hoped to re-open the road in time for the start of rush-hour traffic but this has not been possible due to the nature of the vehicle recovery involved.

“We cannot be specific, but we are aiming to re-open the road as soon as possible tonight – the southbound will be first, with the northbound following sometime after that.

“Meanwhile, we would ask road users to please avoid the area.

The road has been closed since 3.25am.

