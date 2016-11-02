UPDATE: Burning catering trailer is blocking A23

A catering trailer that is on fire has blocked a lane on the A23 at Pease Pottage.

The lane is blocked on the exit slip road northbound at the M23 junction 11, Highways England has tweeted.

The trailer is ‘well alight’, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, who were called at 3.53pm.

Two hose reels, two breathing apparatus and one compressed air foam system are currently deployed, a spokesperson for the fire service confirmed.

The driver was unhurt in the incident but diesel from the lorry and smoke from the fire spread across the carriageway, Sussex Police confirmed.

Officers are waiting for Highways England to clear the road and recover the vehicle, the police spokesperson added.

Updates to follow

