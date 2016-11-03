UPDATE: Copthorne fire building ‘could collapse’

Six fire engines from Surrey and Sussex are at the scene of a fire in Copthorne.

A two floor property is on fire in Herons Lane and is being dealt with by fire crews, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Two engines from Crawley and one from East Grinstead are at the scene, joined by three from Surrey.

Both floors of the building are on fire in a large blaze, according to the fire service, with 75 per cent of the derelict dwelling on fire.

The fire service are currently unable to rule out the possibility that one person is still inside.

Three jets and a hose reel are still being used at the property, which is reported to be 70 metres long and 40 metres wide.

There is a possibility that one part of the building could collapse, the fire service has said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Updates to follow

