UPDATE: Copthorne fire ‘still ongoing’

Firefighters are still battling a blaze at a house in Copthorne and are likely to be on the scene for some time, the fire service said.

Two crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service are currently on the scene of the fire, in a two-floor building in Herons Close.

Three more appliances from the service are being deployed to take over at 6pm, Thursday, November 3, are expected to be there ‘for some time,’ a spokeswoman said.

The fire service had earlier said it could not rule out the possibility that someone could be inside the burning building, but the spokesperson said it is now believed, though not confirmed, that the property is derelict.

The fire service earlier said that 75 per cent of the property was on fire and that there was a possibility that part of the building could collapse.

