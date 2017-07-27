UPDATE: Family praise emergency services after village crash

A West Sussex county councillor whose family was rushed to hospital after a crash has paid tribute to the emergency services and has given an update on her family’s condition.

Jacqueline Russell (Con, East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood) praised the ‘priceless service’ of the emergency services following the collision involving a van and a car in Sloughgreen Lane, Warninglid, yesterday afternoon.

Her seven-year-old granddaughter, her grandson and her daughter-in-law were all rushed to St George’s Hospital with serious injuries.

She said: “Where in the world could you be where you have an accident, you are cut out of a car, you are airlifted by two helicopters to a team of 22 doctors at a top hospital and not have a bill at the end of it?

“Where would you get that in this world? We are very very lucky and it’s a priceless service.”

Mrs Russell said her granddaughter was in the operating theatre this morning.

Her daughter-in-law has had surgery to repair an injury to her leg while her grandson suffered seat belt injuries.

She said all three were on the mend.

“I am eternally grateful to West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Sussex Police, the two helicopters that flew my family into the care of the superb staff at St. George’s Hospital in Tooting who looked after us all,” she said.

“They have been absolutely amazing to us and our family.”

Early reports from the ambulance service indicated that five people were rushed to hospital however, Mrs Russell said only four people were injured in the crash.

She said: “My son got to the scene and he went up in the Air Ambulance with my granddaughter. My son’s partner went in an Air Ambulance and my son’s partner’s sister went with my grandson in the ambulance by road.”

She said another man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.