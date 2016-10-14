UPDATE: Fire service cut man out of car following collision

A fire crew from East Grinstead used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue a man after his vehicle collided with a tree.

Firefighters were called at 5am this morning to Wilderwick Road, according to a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The crew cut the man out of his vehicle. He was then treated by the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

One ambulance joined the scene before taking the man to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, a spokesperson for SECAmb confirmed.

His condition is not yet known.

