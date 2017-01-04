UPDATE: Firefighters use thermal imaging camera to help put out Broadfield blaze

Firefighters were called this afternoon to tackle a fire at a home in Broadfield.

Two crews from Crawley and one from Horsham were called to a two-storey property Dampier Walk at about 3pm today (Wednesday January 4).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started in a fuse box.

Three high pressure hose reels, two Co2 dry powder extinguishers, four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used to fight the flames.

The fire was extinguished and crews then ventilated smoke from the property.

The final fire crew left the scene at 5.16pm.

According to the fire service, 70 per cent of the ground floor and 25 per cent of the first floor were damaged by fire, with 100 per cent of both floors damaged by smoke.

No injuries were reported.

