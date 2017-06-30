UPDATE: House blaze ruled accidental

A house blaze in Broadfield yesterday started accidentally, fire service officials said today.

Five fire engines were sent out to tackle the ‘roof alight’ in Sheraton Walk, Chippendale Road, just before 3pm yesterday (June 29).

The house blaze in Broadfield yesterday (June 29) has been ruled as accidental. Picture supplied by Mark Dunford

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We can confirm the fire was of accidental ignition.

“The roof was 100 per cent destroyed by the blaze. The rest of the house suffered water damage.”

No one had been hurt in the fire and it has not been confirmed how the blaze started.

Eyewitness Jessica Harden, 46, a petrol filling station manager in Three Bridges, lives a few doors down in Sheraton Walk.

Fire crews were called to the roof blaze just before 3pm yesterday (June 29). Picture: Eddie Howland

She said: “The roof was on fire, spreading to both houses on the sides.

“All houses had no one in them and they got it under control.

“No one was harmed – just shocked. I don’t know the cause of the fire.”

Another eyewitness, Mark Dunford, 38, who lives just off Creasys Drive, was shocked to discover the blaze on his way home from work.

He said: “I was shocked when I got home and to see so many fire engines. There were five.

“You don’t expect to see that when you get home. It looked like there was a hole in the roof.

“My thoughts go to the family, it looks quite devastating.”

