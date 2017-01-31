UPDATE: House part-destroyed by fire in Cuckfield

A house fire in Cuckfield has caused ‘severe damage’ to the roof and second floor, West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

Four crews from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Crawley attended the home in Whitemans Green following a call out at 4am to say the roof was ‘well alight’.

House fire Cuckfield. Photo by Eddie Howland

The crews worked for two and a half hours to fight the fire using eight breathing apparatus, a jet, two hose reels and a hydrant.

The two elderly occupants were unharmed and the most likely cause is thought to be an electrical fault in the cables in the void space behind the walls of the loft conversion, a fire spokesperson said.

The ground and first floor sustained water damage, but ‘the severe damage was to the roof and second floor’, which were 50 percent damaged by the fire, the spokesperson added.

Initial reports of smoke coming from the loft at 3.47am were responded to by two crews from Haywards Heath, quickly followed by repeated calls to the fire service to say the roof was ‘well alight’.

House fire Cuckfield. Photo by Eddie Howland

Anticipating the situation to escalate, two more fire engines were sent to the scene and one Haywards Heath crew remained on site to dampen down and secure the property until 9.20am, the spokesperson added.

