UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital in ‘serious condition’

A man in his fifties has been taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ by air ambulance following a collision near Gatwick Airport this morning, according to the ambulance service.

Police said: “At 7.25am on Thursday (May 4) a car collided with the central reservation at the Welcome roundabout at the entrance to Gatwick Airport South Terminal.

“No other vehicle was involved.”

“The driver and sole occupant, a man in his fifties, was taken by air ambulance to hospital in London for treatment and no update has been received on his condition.

“Traffic congestion resulted from road closures as emergency services and the air ambulance attended the scene but roads were re-opening by 8.40am.

“The cause of the crash is being investigated.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene. A spokesman said: “We received a call just after 7.20am of a one vehicle collision.

“We sent ambulance crews, our hazardous area response team (HART), as well as the air ambulance.

“The patient had to be resuscitated at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in Tooting.”