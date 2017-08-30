UPDATE: Missing Crawley man found safe

A missing 68-year-old from Crawley has been found in London, police said.
William Harrison was located ‘safe and well’ in London today (Wednesday, August 30) and transported back to Sussex by police, a spokesman confirmed.
