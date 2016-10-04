UPDATE: Missing East Grinstead man found

A man reported missing yesterday after not turning up to work has been found, police confirm.

Christopher Spiller had left for work at usual at about 6am on Monday, October 3 to catch a train from East Grinstead railway station to London Bridge, according to police.

However his place of work phoned later on Monday to say Christopher had not turned up to work. His parents spoke to him at 4pm but he did not return home and not been heard from since, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed.

Sussex Police confirmed that Mr Spiller was found on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 4.

