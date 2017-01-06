UPDATE: Nature reserve improvement works

Warnham Local Nature Reserve - which is closing for three days next week - is aiming to ‘improve the visitor experience.’

A spokeswoman for Horsham Distrtict Council, which runs the reserve, said: “Horsham District Council’s Parks and Countryside team are currently working on a project to improve the visitor experience at Warnham Local Nature Reserve.

“As part of this work a key objective is to improve the visitor experience on arrival at the reserve on the east side of the visitor centre, by opening up views to the lake, creating a dynamic space for viewing the lake and wildlife watching and introducing a new bird hide.

“To help facilitate the design and construction of a new viewing structure, the parks and countryside team plan to fell a line of conifers and a willow tree located to the rear of the visitor centre.

“The work is expected to take place on Monday 9, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 January 2017.

“The reserve including the car park will be closed during this time.”