UPDATE: Number of roads still affected by fuel spills

A number of village roads are still affected by fuel spillages earlier this morning (Friday September 7).

West Sussex Highways is dealing with diesel spillages on the A283, between Steyning and Upper Beeding, and the A2037, between Upper Beeding and Small Dole.

It said a gritter had been sent and had laid around six tonnes of sand. It is now currently ‘reloading’ before it continues to tackle the problem.

Part of the A2037 is currently closed due to the incident.

Sussex Police sent out a warning to road users after receiving several reports of cars skidding on roads in the area.

