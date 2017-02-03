UPDATE: Pedestrian hospitalised ‘as priority’ after collision

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision in Brooklands Way, East Grinstead.

Brooklands Way was closed as paramedics treated the man at the scene, a spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed.

Officers were called about 10.50am today after a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The driver was not injured in the incident, police say.

The road was blocked for recovery work but was due to re-open before midday, the spokesman added.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “We sent two ambulance crews to the scene.

“The man was treated for shoulder and possibly pelvic injuries before being taken as a priority to Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

The man was conscious on route to the hospital, the spokesperson added.

