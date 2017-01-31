UPDATE: Person ‘wounded’ as car collides with lorry

A person has been ‘wounded’ at the scene of a collision between a car and a lorry in East Grinstead.

The incident occurred after 10am in Lewes Road near the junction with Bourg-de-Peage Avenue, near Sackville School, a spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed.

It is believed one of the drivers is mechanically trapped, they added.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said they sent one ambulance crew to the scene at 10.10am following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry.

The ambulance spokesman said they did not believe there had been any life-threatening injuries but took one patient into East Surrey Hospital. They were described as ‘walking wounded’ at the scene.

The ambulance crew left the scene at 11.15am.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area.

